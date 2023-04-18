The Best Ice Cream Shop In Nebraska

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the sunshine season than with some ice cream! Be it strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, mint chip, or cookies & cream, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this sweet treat better than all the rest.

According to a list compiled by Forbes, the best place to order ice cream in all of Nebraska is at Ted and Wally's in Omaha. This one-stop ice cream shop is known for their unique, creative ice cream flavors, and perfect summertime patio seating! In addition to using only the best ingredints to craft their ice cream, they also offer vegan options! One Yelp reviewer stated that the location was perfect for a date night out!

"I love this place. They have a really cool thing going on there, and love the names for all the flavors they create. I remember the old location - but also like where they are located now. Their hours are great, and you know it's good when there is a line out the door. Just plan ahead & get there early! Good place to have a chill date-night."

Another reviewer praised the ice cream shop for their coconut coffee flavor.

"Coconut Coffee... need I say more? With little flecks of coconut mixed with cold coffee, it brings me back to some excellent memories as well. Texture wasn't grainy - which I can appreciate - and if you know me y'all know I L O V E that ever famous candy bar, Mounds, and it was damn near close."

Interested individuals can find Ted and Wally's on Jackson Street and Maple Street in Omaha!