This Popular Bakery Serves Washington's Best Pie

Many people love to enjoy dessert right after a hearty meal. While there are plenty of candidates, from a slice of cake to a few scoops of ice cream, there's something about pie that keeps people coming back. Maybe it's the soft crust, delicious filling, or the toppings that come with it that keep Americans hooked.

If you're craving this classic treat, LoveFood found every state's most delicious pie. The website states, "Is there anyone who doesn't love a good pie? We've sought out the best, most delicious and simply remarkable pies in every state and where to find them. Check each place for updates on whether they offer takeout, delivery, curbside pick-up, or socially-distanced dining."

According to the website, A la Mode Pies serves Washington state's most delicious pie. Here's why it was chosen:

"Classic, crowd-pleasing pies done really well is what you should expect at A la Mode Pies in Seattle. Much-loved flavour combinations like key lime, peanut butter and white chocolate banana are all available, but the French apple pie is simply irresistible. If you're after something a bit more adventurous, you can try the cookies and cream pie or the marionberry and hazelnut. The French apple pie is praised for its perfect crumble topping and decadent flavour. The pie shop offers takeout and delivery."