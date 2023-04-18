This Food Truck Serves Colorado's Best Pie

Many people love to enjoy dessert right after a hearty meal. While there are plenty of candidates, from a slice of cake to a few scoops of ice cream, there's something about pie that keeps people coming back. Maybe it's the soft crust, delicious filling, or the toppings that come with it that keep Americans hooked.

If you're craving this classic treat, LoveFood found every state's most delicious pie. The website states, "Is there anyone who doesn't love a good pie? We've sought out the best, most delicious and simply remarkable pies in every state and where to find them. Check each place for updates on whether they offer takeout, delivery, curbside pick-up, or socially-distanced dining."

According to the website, Gold Star Pies serves Colorado's most delicious pie. Here's why it was chosen:

"Gold Star Pies in Colorado Springs has quickly become locals' favourite food truck. Serving top pies since 2017, the bourbon pecan pie is the best-seller, combining toasted pecans and walnuts, bourbon and perfectly flaky pastry. The pie often tends to sell out so make sure you pre-order a slice or a whole pie for pick-up from the truck."