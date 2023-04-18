This Popular Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pie

By Zuri Anderson

April 18, 2023

Lemon Meringue Pie
Photo: Getty Images

Many people love to enjoy dessert right after a hearty meal. While there are plenty of candidates, from a slice of cake to a few scoops of ice cream, there's something about pie that keeps people coming back. Maybe it's the soft crust, delicious filling, or the toppings that come with it that keep Americans hooked.

If you're craving this classic treat, LoveFood found every state's most delicious pie. The website states, "Is there anyone who doesn't love a good pie? We've sought out the best, most delicious and simply remarkable pies in every state and where to find them. Check each place for updates on whether they offer takeout, delivery, curbside pick-up, or socially-distanced dining."

According to the website, Joe's Stone Crab serves Florida's most delicious pie. Here's why it was chosen:

"As the official pie of Florida, it could only be the key lime pie. Celebrating the state's famous citrus and named after the Florida Keys, key lime pie at Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach is an absolute must-order. Although predominately focusing on seafood, the restaurant serves one of the best key lime pies in the state, made with fresh, hand-squeezed key lime juice and topped with whipped cream just before serving. Takeout and delivery are both available."

If you're dying for a slice of this pie, drop by 11 Washington Ave. in Miami Beach.

Check out the full list on LoveFood's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.