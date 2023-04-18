This Popular Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pie

Many people love to enjoy dessert right after a hearty meal. While there are plenty of candidates, from a slice of cake to a few scoops of ice cream, there's something about pie that keeps people coming back. Maybe it's the soft crust, delicious filling, or the toppings that come with it that keep Americans hooked.

If you're craving this classic treat, LoveFood found every state's most delicious pie. The website states, "Is there anyone who doesn't love a good pie? We've sought out the best, most delicious and simply remarkable pies in every state and where to find them. Check each place for updates on whether they offer takeout, delivery, curbside pick-up, or socially-distanced dining."

According to the website, Joe's Stone Crab serves Florida's most delicious pie. Here's why it was chosen:

"As the official pie of Florida, it could only be the key lime pie. Celebrating the state's famous citrus and named after the Florida Keys, key lime pie at Joe's Stone Crab in Miami Beach is an absolute must-order. Although predominately focusing on seafood, the restaurant serves one of the best key lime pies in the state, made with fresh, hand-squeezed key lime juice and topped with whipped cream just before serving. Takeout and delivery are both available."