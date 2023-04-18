Video Shows Antonio Brown In Heated Exchange With Arena League Security

“You’re going off the field right now,” the security guard said, to which Brown responded "make me then."

"This is my field," Brown said. "I'm the owner."

"I don't think so," the security guard responded.

Brown referred to the security guard's actions as "disgraceful" on Tuesday (April 18), however, MVP Arena general manager Bob Belber said security was attempting to get the former All-Pro receiver off the field as a safety precaution as halftime festivities -- which included the team lowering its 2022 NAL championship banner -- were set to begin just after the exchange took place and children were in the vicinity.

"The safety of children on the field and Antonio was extremely important," Belber told TMZ Sports on Tuesday.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season. The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.

Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy.

The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.