White House Security Nabs Toddler Who Squeezed Through Security Fence

A curious toddler was reunited with his family after he snuck onto the White House grounds on Tuesday (April 18). As soon as the young boy squeezed through the fence, security measures were triggered, and the White House grounds were placed on lockdown while the Secret Service investigated the breach.

"The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Gugliemli said in a statement.

Agents briefly questioned the boy's parents before releasing him into their custody.

"This might be a story around the Thanksgiving dinner table for sure," Guglielmi joked.

Starting in 2019, the Secret Service and the National Parks Service have been working to double the height of the fence around the White House to 13 feet. While the new fence is taller, there is an extra inch of space between the posts, which are now 5.5 inches apart. The final phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.