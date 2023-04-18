You may not realize it, but the Midwest has plenty of restaurants that serve incredible tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine that will keep you coming back for more. Mashed searched through reviews, awards and recommendations to find the spot in each state serving the best tacos, from traditional takes to unique twists that are all sure to be memorable.

So which Wisconsin restaurant serves the best tacos in the state?

Mazorca Tacos

You can't go wrong at Mazorca Tacos, with the beer battered fish taco being named the best of the best. This Milwaukee restaurant has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and nearly 400 reviews. Mazorca Tacos is located at 636 South 6th Street in Milwaukee.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"We all know that Milwaukee is famous for its beer, so it makes perfect sense that the best tacos in the city would incorporate beer into the mix. That's exactly what happens at Mazorca Taco, where their Beer Battered Fish Taco is even better than you're imagining. If you don't like fish, you'll be happy to learn that they also apparently marinade their beef in beer too. Give either of these tacos a try, and you too will be saying good things about Mazorca Taco, their best taco join in Wisconsin."

Check out Mashed's full list to see more of the best spots in the country to find amazing tacos.