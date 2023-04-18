Woman Fatally Shot By Homeowner After Car Pulled Into Wrong Driveway

A New York man has been charged with murder after he fired into a car that mistakenly pulled into his driveway. Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphey said that 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was in a car with three other people to visit a friend in the rural town of Hebron when they pulled into the driveway of 65-year-old Kevin Monahan.

The driver realized they were at the wrong house and began to turn around when Monahan came outside. As the driver tried to leave, Monahan fired at least two shots at the vehicle, striking Gillis.

The driver sped away, stopped at the next town over, and called 911. Despite the efforts by paramedics, Gillis was declared dead at the scene.

When deputies went to Monahan's house, he refused to come outside. He was eventually detained following an hour-long standoff.

Monahan has been charged with second-degree murder and remains locked up in the Warren County Jail.

Investigators did not say why Monahan came outside and started shooting.

"This is a very sad case of some young adults who were looking for a friend's house and ended up at this man's house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it," Murphy said.

"There's clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle," Murphy added. "There's no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened."