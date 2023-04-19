$1.5 Million California Powerball Ticket To Expire Very Soon

Check your pockets! Someone in California is an instant millionaire and doesn't even know it yet. According to KTLA, a $1.5 million lottery ticket was sold in Santa Clara County at a Mobil gas station in Los Gatos, and no one has stepped forward to claim it. The Powerball ticket is set to expire on April 24th. The winner would have purchased the ticket around October of last year, as the drawing took place on October 26th, 2022.

KTLA mentioned the winning numbers to be "19-36-37-46-56, missing only the Powerball number 24." There was one other lottery ticket sold that matched the same numbers. Per California Lottery rules, winners have a total of 180 days to claim a ticket before it expires. If the lottery winner does not come forward, the $1.5 million will be split between public schools across the state. So many people have failed to claim lottery tickets since 1985, that California's public school system has raised over $1 billion.

Individuals who believe that they have the winning ticket can claim it by signing the back of the ticket, filling out a claim form, and visiting their closest lottery office. If you do not wish you visit the office, you can mail the ticket to a lottery office.