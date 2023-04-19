2 Popular Colorado Cities Ranked Among 'Most Educated' Cities In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Two iconic Colorado cities are getting the spotlight thanks to new rankings from WalletHub. Researchers compiled a list of U.S. cities making the most of their education.

The website states, "To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

Colorado Springs and Denver ranked amongst the Top 15, coming in the No. 13 and No. 14 spots respectively. Both cities also ranked high in "educational attainment," which includes the number of high school diploma holders, bachelor's degree holders, graduate degree holders, and more.

These are the top 10 most educated cities in the country, according to WalletHub:

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. San Jose, California metro area
  3. Washington D.C. metro area
  4. Madison, Wisconsin
  5. San Francisco, California metro area
  6. Boston, Massachusetts metro area
  7. Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina metro area
  8. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina metro area
  9. Seattle, Washington metro area
  10. Austin, Texas metro area

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.