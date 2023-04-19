49ers Received Trade Inquires For Former No. 3 Pick Trey Lance: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly "received inquires from several teams" regarding a potential trade involving former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (April 19).

The sources claimed that the 49ers hadn't made the calls themselves, but teams have reached out about a potential trade based on expectations that Brock Purdy will continue to be the franchise's future starter once he recovers from injury.

"Sources: The #49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for former No. 3 pick QB Trey Lance. The conversations have been the result of SF fielding the calls, not making them, with teams aware that Brock Purdy is likely the future starter," Rapoport tweeted. While no trade is imminent, and the #49ers would almost certainly want to make sure Brock Purdy's rehab continues to go as smoothly as it's been going, the interest from other teams in Lance has been there."