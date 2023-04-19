Andre 3000 & Future Will Appear On Killer Mike's Upcoming Album

“Standin’ in the rain, washing off my sins/The streets ain’t the same,” Future raps alongside a soulful choir.



Killer Mike's Michael album will be his first solo LP since he dropped R.A.P. Music in 2012. In the years since his last solo album, Mike has been busy dropping albums with his Run The Jewels partner El-P. The last time they dropped a project was last November. Run The Jewels released RTJ Cu4tro, which is a remix album featuring only Latin artists. The duo also plan to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut album by hitting the road for a new tour, which begins at the end of April.



“It’s mind blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ,” Killer Mike and El-P said in a statement last month. “The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our Jewel Runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you.”



As of this report, there's no confirmation on a release date for Killer mike's upcoming solo album.

