Fans Believe Drake Got Cosmetic Work Done After He Posted Shirtless Photo

Over on Twitter, people are convinced the "Rich Flex" rapper invested in lipo suction or a "tummy tuck" to get the abs he has now. Some users referred to the lack of definition in Drake's chest and arms.



"Does Drake know that people with defined abs usually have other defined muscles too?" one user asked. "Like, we know he paid for em, but it’s a wild visual 😂"



"Ik people shame him for alleged surgery but his surgeon ate bye," another user commented.



Drake has not responded to the allegations yet. We'll see if he does since he's got a lot of other more important things on his mind. The artist is currently dealing with multiple AI-generated records that are floating around the Internet. He recently spoke out about an AI-version of him rapping Ice Spice's "Munch" before another song featuring faux bars from him and The Weeknd went viral. Universal Music Group recently got the fake track taken down, but others have surfaced as well.

