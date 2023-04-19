Florida Dad, Daughter Tread Water For Nearly An Hour After Jet Ski Sinks

Body camera footage caught the moment a Florida father and her 13-year-old daughter were rescued after their jet ski sank into a lake, forcing them to tread water for nearly an hour. Christopher Snow, 31, and his daughter Alexis went missing while out on the water at Baker Creek Park in Thonotosassa around 6:50 p.m. Saturday (April 15), according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

FOX News reported that Snow's girlfriend, Carolyn Joyce, wasn't able to contact the pair by phone and flagged down patrolling Deputy Kevin Reich for help. A good Samaritan and his family took the deputy out on their boat to look for the missing man and his daughter. After 40 minutes, Reich spotted the distressed Snows floating in the water.

Alexis can be heard screaming for help as the boat gets closer to them. A woman on the boat responds, "We're coming, baby!"

When the vessel pulls up to them, the 13-year-old told them their "jet ski sunk under the water." The video then cuts to the deputy pulling the girl and then her father aboard. The Snows, wrapped in blankets, declined EMS and simply said they were simply tired from the ordeal.

"The swift response of our deputy and the assistance provided by the community played a crucial role in the successful rescue," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement on Facebook. "We are relieved that they were returned to shore safely and without any injuries. It is scary to imagine what could have happened had this father and daughter not been wearing their life jackets."