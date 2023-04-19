Florida Is Home To Some Of The 'Deadliest Intersections' In The U.S.

Reckless driving or unfortunate accidents can cause devastating car crashes, but sometimes a road's inherent design can be a contributing factor. No matter the reason, some researchers have noticed a pattern at certain intersections when it comes to dangerous incidents.

Fang Law Firm released a list of the "deadliest" intersections in the United States, and according to the study, Florida has several of them in the Top 15:

SR-70 and US-41 SR-45 14th St W in Manatee County (No. 4, 7 crashes)

SR-40 and SR-19 in Marion County (No. 5, 7 crashes)

CR-74 and SR-31 in Charlotte County (No. 13, 7 crashes)

Deen Still Rd E and SR-33 Commonwealth Ave N in Polk County (No. 15, 7 crashes)

Here's how researchers compiled their data and determined their picks:

"In order to understand the full scope of the issue, we worked with 1Point21 Interactive to examine 20 years of fatal crash data from the NHTSA. From 2000 through 2019, there were 159,394 fatal crashes designated as intersection-related. However, not all intersections are created equal and we found that it was extremely rare for multiple fatal crashes to occur at a single crossing. As a result of our analysis, we determined that any intersection where at least three fatal crashes occurred should be considered a deadly intersection. A total of 1,828 intersections in the U.S. fit this criterion. We observed that deadly intersections are most likely to be at the crossing of a secondary road (a highway) and a local road, disproportionately located in a rural area, and very rare – only .01 percent of all intersections."

For the full list of America's deadliest intersections, visit fanglawfirm.com.