Florida Restaurant Serves Some Of The 'Absolute Best' Sushi In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

April 19, 2023

Close-Up Of Sushi Served In Plate On Table
Photo: Getty Images

Several Japanese dishes have made a splash in America, but none has had an impact like sushi. Freshly-sliced raw fish attracts all kinds of people, from seafood lovers to those wanting a simple meal. Luckily, there's no shortage of restaurants serving up this classic, from fine-dining establishments to more laid-back shops sticking to the basics.

That's why Mashed released a list of restaurants serving up the "absolute best" sushi in the United States. According to the website, a South Florida restaurant got the spotlight: Makoto! Here's why it was chosen:

"For 20 years, Chef Makoto Okuwa has sharpened the method of edomae-sushi... At Makoto, the sushi is experimental and faultless (per reviews from the Miami New Times). When you are an alumnus of Iron Chef, there is no room for error. The bright sushi at Makoto is inspired by the gleaming scenery of the area, and ingredients are carefully selected with the same influence. Kanpachi (amberjack) is listed alongside ono (wahoo) and Hirame (Summer Flounder), each providing a pristine taste of the region that is unmatched in freshness."

You can find Makoto at 9700 Collins Ave. in Miami.

If you want to add other amazing sushi restaurants to your bucket list, check out the full list on mashed.com.

