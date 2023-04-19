Georgia City Named One Of The Best Big Cities To Live In America

By Sarah Tate

April 19, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A city in Georgia earned a spot among the best big cities to live in America, joining the ranks of other popular destinations around the country like Chicago, Nashville and New York City.

Using data from Niche's 2022 list of best places to live, Stacker compiled a list of the 50 of the best big cities to live in around the U.S., analyzing cities with a population more than 200,000. While some cities on the list may not come as much of a surprise, their placement among the rest might, such as New York City ranking in the bottom half of the list.

With a population of nearly half a million, Atlanta ranked No. 23 overall in the best big cities to call home. ATL is home to a long list of incredible restaurants, several well-known companies, high-ranking universities and much more. Here's what the site had to say:

"Atlanta has great cuisine and impressive civil rights history, and it's home to big employers like CNN and Coca-Cola. Atlanta proudly celebrates its music culture, while Atlanta United has some of the most raucous fans in Major League Soccer."

These are the Top 10 best big cities to live in America:

  1. Arlington, Virginia
  2. Plano, Texas
  3. Irvine, California
  4. Seattle, Washington
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. Madison, Wisconsin
  7. Raleigh, North Carolina
  8. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  9. Chandler, Arizona
  10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Check out Stacker's full report to see all of its picks for the best big cities to live in around the country.

