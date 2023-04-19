Ice Spice's Instagram Post Was Removed After She Used Her Real Name

"Cant type my name is ode😭" she wrote on her post.



Ice Spice was only trying to promote her new song with Nicki Minaj, who recently announced a new partnership with the New York native and her label Heavy On It. Minaj confirmed the news during a recent episode of "Queen Radio" last week.



“Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice,” Minaj said.



Shortly after the announcement, Isis and Nicki delivered their first-ever collaboration. Minaj's remix of "Princess Diana" arrived weeks after she co-signed the "Munch" rapper. The song appears on Ice Spice's debut EP Like..?



"B****es slow so I gih dem a pass," Minaj said in an Instagram comment on her recent magazine cover. "Nah. Grah! No more passes, princess. Let's go."



Ice Spice has been on a roll following the success of her smash it "Munch." She recently appeared at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to present "Song of the Year" to winner Taylor Swift. Both artists had a special moment on stage when they both met and hugged for the first time.

