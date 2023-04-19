Dan Reynolds and his estranged wife Aja Volkman are officially ending their relationship.

Though the former couple have been separated since 2022, Volkman officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday (April 19), according to TMZ. The Imagine Dragons frontman and Volkman were married for more than 10 years and share four children, 10-year-old Arrow Eve, 6-year-old twins Gia James and Coco Rae, and 3-year-old Valentine.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, briefly split in April 2018 before reuniting in January 2019 to "rebuild" their relationship, welcoming their youngest son later that same year. After a few more years together, Reynolds announced in September 2022 that they were calling it quits once again.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he said at the time. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Since announcing their separation, Reynolds has been linked to actress Minka Kelly, with the couple sparking romance rumors months after his split from Volkman. He previously sent a positive message to fans amidst his looming divorce, saying he was sending everyone "infinite love and light."

"may we all continue to find our path and heal," he said. "grateful today for good friends. art. laughter. my children. my family. all the kind words you have sen my families way. thank you and love to all of you across the globe."