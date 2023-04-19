Man Accused Of Killing 4 People Was Released From Prison Days Before Attack

By Bill Galluccio

April 19, 2023

Joseph Eaton
Photo: Maine Department of Corrections

Authorities said that the man accused of killing four people in Maine was released from prison last week. Joseph Eaton has a lengthy criminal history across several states dating back to at least 2008.

In March 2021, just one month after he was released from prison in Florida, Eaton was jailed after an assault conviction. The Maine Department of Corrections said that he was released from jail on Friday (April 14), four days before he allegedly killed four people at a home in Bowdoin.

Officials have not identified the victims or said if they had any relation to Eaton.

Authorities also said that a shooting on a highway that left three people wounded, including two who are in critical condition, was connected to the murders in Bowdoin.

While Eaton is facing charges of murder, officials did not say if he was being charged for the shooting on Interstate 295, which is about 25 miles away.

After being released from prison, Eaton posted several rambling videos on Facebook in which he asked for forgiveness.

