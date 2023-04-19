Meghan Trainor Says Husband Shaved Her Legs When Her Baby Bump Got Too Big

Meghan Trainor is opening up about how her husband, actor Daryl Sabara supported her through her first pregnancy. This week, Trainor told People that he shaved her legs for her when her baby bump made it hard for her to do so on her own. Actually, she said "He shaved everything. For the C-section, I don't know why, but I was like, 'I want a clear path. I want nothing in the way, so make sure it's gorgeous down there,' so they could see everything. And he did that for me."

The "Mother" singer continued, "I told him yesterday, 'I'm at that point where I can't see, I can't reach, I can't bend.' He'll do anything for me. And I'm finally at a place where when I have to get up to pee, I say, 'Push,' and Daryl rolls me off [the bed]." His support continued after Trainor gave birth. "He changed my diapers, he would take the bloody underwear for me and throw it away... I had a C-section; how do I bend down to pick up my underwear and my diapers? Because you have to wear diapers after," Trainor shared. "I was like, 'Daryl, I got to pee, come with me.' And some husbands, some couples we talk to, they're like, 'He did what?' And I'm like, 'Well, how else would I get them up?' I don't get it. I'm like, 'How do people survive without a Daryl?'"

Trainor will continue to get honest about pregnancy in her upcoming book Dear Future Mama. The book, which releases on April 25th, is a guide to pregnancy, birth, and motherhood which the hitmaker wrote after giving birth to her son Riley with Sabara. The two are now expecting their second child together.