Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Sister Pie serves the best bread in Michigan. You can find this standout bakery in Detroit!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the bread crafted at Sister Pie:

"If you're in Detroit and pie is your thing, Sister Pie is the place to be. The business launched in 2012, and James Beard Nominee for Outstanding Baker, Lisa Ludwinski has been trying new and creative pie recipes ever since. Menu options include Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookies and Salted Rosemary Shortbread. But it's the Salted Maple Pie that people really rave about when mentioning Sister Pie. Customers just can't seem to get enough of the pie at this place."

For a continued list of the bakeries that serve the best bread across the country visit mashed.com.