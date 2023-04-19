Michigan CEO Apologizes After Employee Bonus Rant Goes Viral

MillerKnoll CEO Andi Owen recently went viral for a few ill-received remarks that were made during an online town hall meeting for the furniture company in March. According to MLive, Owen harshly told employees to focus on their sales goals and to leave "pity city" rather than ask about bonuses. She recently issued an apology to employees, stating that she continues to reflect on the incident and that she is sorry.

“I want to be transparent and empathetic, and as I continue to reflect on this instance, I feel terrible that my rallying cry seemed insensitive. What I’d hoped would energize the team to meet a challenge we’ve met many times before landed in a way that I did not intend and for that I am sorry. Nothing will lessen the power and strength of our collective team. My appreciation for each of you is huge and I will continue to do everything I can to help us meet our shared goals. Thank you for your hard work, your grace, and for the commitment you show to one another and our company every single day.”

The apology note was sent to workers via email soon after the incident went viral.