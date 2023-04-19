Mother And Son Won Three $100,000 Keno Prizes Using Special Strategy
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2023
A mother and son in Massachusetts recently won three $100,000 prizes by picking the same numbers in the state's Keno lottery drawing.
Tricia Johnson, 59, a waitress from East Falmouth, initially won $100,000 during the Keno drawing on March 22 by picking consecutive numbers 1 through 10, using the money she received in tips, CBS Boston reported. Three weeks later, Johnson used the same numbers during the April 11 Keno drawing and once again won $100,000.
"It's just crazy," Johnson told CBS Boston. "It's like lightning struck twice."
Tricia's son, John Johnson, decided to try his mother's tactic and also won $100,000 during the April 11 Keno drawing.
"We just laughed and cried and hugged," Tricia said via CBS Boston. "It was incredible."
Last month, the Massachusetts Lottery announced that another Keno player had picked numbers 1-12 out of 80 to match a field of 20 randomly selected during the lottery drawing on March 22. The full set of winning numbers from the March 22 drawing included: 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12-13-24-28-31-44-53-71-75.
The $1 million ticket was sold at Zenner's Pub & Deli, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale. Atlantic Cafe received a $5,000 bonus for selling the $500,000 ticket and the four locations that sold the $100,000 tickets will each receive $1,000.
The Massachusetts State Lottery first introduced the Keno game in 1993, according to Boston.com. Players have 1 in 478,261,833 odds to match all 12 numbers in a 12-spot game; 1 in 62,381,978 odds of matching all 11 in an 11-spot game; and 1 in 8,911,711 of matching all 10 in a 10-spot game.