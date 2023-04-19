Mother And Son Won Three $100,000 Keno Prizes Using Special Strategy

A mother and son in Massachusetts recently won three $100,000 prizes by picking the same numbers in the state's Keno lottery drawing.

Tricia Johnson, 59, a waitress from East Falmouth, initially won $100,000 during the Keno drawing on March 22 by picking consecutive numbers 1 through 10, using the money she received in tips, CBS Boston reported. Three weeks later, Johnson used the same numbers during the April 11 Keno drawing and once again won $100,000.

"It's just crazy," Johnson told CBS Boston. "It's like lightning struck twice."

Tricia's son, John Johnson, decided to try his mother's tactic and also won $100,000 during the April 11 Keno drawing.

"We just laughed and cried and hugged," Tricia said via CBS Boston. "It was incredible."