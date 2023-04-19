Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 19, 2023

Baker putting bread in the bakery oven cowering on the floor of the bakery
Photo: iStockphoto

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop serves the best bread in Nebraska. You can find this standout bakery in Omaha!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the bread crafted at Sweet Magnolias:

"Katina Talley, a former food scientist, reopened the bakery Sweet Magnolias in Omaha in 2016. The offerings here include danishes, scones, and cinnamon rolls, along with cake and pie slices. And while the offerings are plentiful, it's the old-fashioned cookies that receive rave reviews. One fan said the malted milk chocolate Oreo cookie was the best they've ever had. Another said that the salted honey cookies would make your head spin. Clearly, the options are vast, but it's the cookies that keep fans coming back for more."

For a continued list of the bakeries that serve the best bread across the country visit mashed.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.