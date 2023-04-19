Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop serves the best bread in Nebraska. You can find this standout bakery in Omaha!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the bread crafted at Sweet Magnolias:

"Katina Talley, a former food scientist, reopened the bakery Sweet Magnolias in Omaha in 2016. The offerings here include danishes, scones, and cinnamon rolls, along with cake and pie slices. And while the offerings are plentiful, it's the old-fashioned cookies that receive rave reviews. One fan said the malted milk chocolate Oreo cookie was the best they've ever had. Another said that the salted honey cookies would make your head spin. Clearly, the options are vast, but it's the cookies that keep fans coming back for more."

