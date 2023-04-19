Pennsylvania Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State

Picture it. You're walking along a quaint street on a sunny day, passing shop after shop with a smile when all of a sudden your senses are seized. The first to perk up is your nose, taking in the familiar aroma that draws your eyes to the pastel sign beside a few tables scattered near the sidewalk. It reads: BAKERY. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by the smell of sweet simplicity. Baguettes sit side by side in baskets next to rows upon rows of soda bread and sour dough and for a minute, the only thing on your mind is which bread you want to try first!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the Essen Bakery serves the best bread in Pennsylvania. You can find this standout bakery in Philadelphia!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the bread crafted at Essen Bakery:

"Essen Bakery has received nothing but glowing reviews on multiple platforms. The inspiration behind these offerings at this South Philadelphia gem has come from Chef Tova du Plessis and her experience at a handful of top U.S. restaurants. She's been recognized as a semi-finalist for the 2020 James Beard Outstanding Baker award, along with receiving recognition for her challah bread. But even if challah isn't your favorite, this sweet spot offers other delicious choices such as guava pop tarts, chocolate rugelach, and Jewish apple cake."

For a continued list of the bakeries that serve the best bread across the country visit mashed.com.