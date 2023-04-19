PHOTOS: Car Crashes Into Second Story Of Home In 'Unreal' Scene
By Logan DeLoye
April 19, 2023
A car flew into the second story of a house in Placer County, causing power to be shut down across the neighborhood. According to KRON4, emergency crews had to use a rope system to remove the driver from the car. The individual was taken to the hospital to be assessed for injuries. The California Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit took to Facebook to detail the incident.
"CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire Department firefighters responded Sunday to the report of a vehicle into the second story of a home on Robbers Ravine Road in the Cape Horn area of Placer County. Firefighters including the Technical Rescue Team (TRT) working with CHP and AMR worked to rescue the solo occupant of the vehicle. PG&E shut off power to the area. Fire and law enforcement stabilized the carport the vehicle was resting on and using a rope system for safety, the TRT members extricated the single occupant of the vehicle and transported the patient to the waiting AMR staff in the second story of the structure."
CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire Department firefighters responded Sunday to the report of a vehicle into the second story...Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Information regarding the condition of the driver, or how they built up enough power and speed to drive into the second story of the home in the first place has not been released. The home occupants were not injured during the incident, and there were no passengers in the car.