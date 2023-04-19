Popular Florida City Ranked Among 'Most Educated' Cities In The U.S.

An iconic Florida city is getting the spotlight thanks to new rankings from WalletHub. Researchers compiled a list of U.S. cities making the most of their education.

The website states, "To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

Tallahassee ranked amongst the Top 20, scoring high in "quality of education and attainment gap." This category includes the quality of the public school system, the quality of colleges, the number of summer learning opportunities, and more. Florida's state capital also got kudos for average university quality and a narrower gender education gap.

These are the top 10 most educated cities in the country, according to WalletHub:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose, California metro area Washington D.C. metro area Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California metro area Boston, Massachusetts metro area Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina metro area Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina metro area Seattle, Washington metro area Austin, Texas metro area

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.