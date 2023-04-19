Popular Washington City Ranked Among 'Most Educated' Cities In The U.S.

A popular metro area in Washington state is getting the spotlight thanks to new rankings from WalletHub. Researchers compiled a list of U.S. cities making the most of their education.

The website states, "To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

The Seattle metro area, which includes Tacoma and Bellevue, ranked amongst the Top 10. This area scored high in "educational attainment," which includes the number of high school diploma holders, bachelor's degree holders, graduate degree holders, and more.

These are the top 10 most educated cities in the country, according to WalletHub:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose, California metro area Washington D.C. metro area Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco, California metro area Boston, Massachusetts metro area Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina metro area Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina metro area Seattle, Washington metro area Austin, Texas metro area

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.