Popular Washington City Ranked Among 'Most Educated' Cities In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
April 20, 2023
A popular metro area in Washington state is getting the spotlight thanks to new rankings from WalletHub. Researchers compiled a list of U.S. cities making the most of their education.
The website states, "To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."
The Seattle metro area, which includes Tacoma and Bellevue, ranked amongst the Top 10. This area scored high in "educational attainment," which includes the number of high school diploma holders, bachelor's degree holders, graduate degree holders, and more.
These are the top 10 most educated cities in the country, according to WalletHub:
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- San Jose, California metro area
- Washington D.C. metro area
- Madison, Wisconsin
- San Francisco, California metro area
- Boston, Massachusetts metro area
- Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina metro area
- Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina metro area
- Seattle, Washington metro area
- Austin, Texas metro area