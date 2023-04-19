Pras Michel Testifies About His FBI Ties During Federal Conspiracy Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
April 19, 2023
Pras Michel's federal conspiracy trial is revealing more details about the case.
According to a report Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, April 18, The Fugees artist made the courageous decision to take the witness stand “after consulting with attorneys and the universe.” During his testimony, Michel spoke about his working relationship with his co-defendant Jho Low -- the Malaysian financier at the center of his case who's currently on the run. The "Ghetto Superstar" rapper told the jury that he was actually working as an unofficial informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Michel said he met with the FBI on multiple occasions to discuss China's efforts to extradite billionaire Guo Wengui.
“I took it upon myself to report because I thought the FBI should know,” Michel said.
Michel stands accused of conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions and failing to register as an agent of China. According to NBC News, the artist was charged with 10 counts of conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission, witness tampering and failure to register as a foreign agent. During his testimony, Michel explained how he accepted $20 million from Low in 2012 in exchange for a photo with former President Barack Obama. Despite taking the money, the rapper claimed he didn't take the money as a payment for his services and had no intentions to use the cash to make illegal foreign contributions to Obama's presidential campaign.
“I looked at it as free money,” Michel said, "I could’ve bought 12 elephants with it."
Prosecutors believe Michel and Low conspired to send the $20 million to straw donors in order for them to make donations of smaller amounts in their name. Michel pleaded not guilty to all the charges. If convicted, he could face 22 years in prison.