“I took it upon myself to report because I thought the FBI should know,” Michel said.



Michel stands accused of conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions and failing to register as an agent of China. According to NBC News, the artist was charged with 10 counts of conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission, witness tampering and failure to register as a foreign agent. During his testimony, Michel explained how he accepted $20 million from Low in 2012 in exchange for a photo with former President Barack Obama. Despite taking the money, the rapper claimed he didn't take the money as a payment for his services and had no intentions to use the cash to make illegal foreign contributions to Obama's presidential campaign.



“I looked at it as free money,” Michel said, "I could’ve bought 12 elephants with it."



Prosecutors believe Michel and Low conspired to send the $20 million to straw donors in order for them to make donations of smaller amounts in their name. Michel pleaded not guilty to all the charges. If convicted, he could face 22 years in prison.

