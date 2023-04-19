Principal Allegedly Sexually Abused Student Who Saw Her As 'Mother Figure'

The principal of a prep school in Coral Springs, Florida, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing one of her students. Authorities said Tracy Smith, who has been the head of Xceed Preparatory Academy for three years, is facing charges of soliciting and engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.

Officials said that the student was struggling in school and asked Smith for help. She allowed him to study and take tests in her office. During that time, the student opened up to Smith and viewed her as a "mother figure." The boy shared information about issues he had been having with his family, and Smith also told him private details about her personal life and the problems she was having.

As the two grew closer, Smith began to touch the boy during the study sessions. The boy told police that, at first, her advances were "comforting," but they eventually made him uncomfortable. He said that he felt "guilty" about what was happening and that his schoolwork was suffering.

The school's lawyer Brian Bieber said that the allegations against Smith were a complete shock and that she has since been fired.

"The allegations resulting in Ms. Smith's arrest yesterday came as a complete shock to everyone at the school. The school and its staff will cooperate with law enforcement in every way possible. A safe learning environment is paramount at XCEED — with no exceptions," Bieber said in the statement.

Smith was released on a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have any contact with the victim or any minors outside of her family.