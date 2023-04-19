Rachel McAdams Turned Down Role In One Of The Most Beloved Rom-Coms

Rachel McAdams was almost in one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. In a new interview with Bustle for her upcoming film Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the seasoned actress revealed that she actually turned down several roles in iconic films, including one in The Devil Wears Prada.

"There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that,'" she said while opening up about turning down parts in Prada as well as Iron Man, Get Smart, Mission: Impossible III, and Casino Royale. According to the interview, these parts came to her during a period when she moved back to Canada to spend time with her family in Toronto.

The Mean Girls star also revealed she still thinks about the success that could have come from these, two of which went to Anne Hathaway (Prada, Get Smart). "I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane," the Oscar nominee said. "There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing."

However, it all worked out in the end. “I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that,'" McAdams admitted.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret hits theaters on April 28th.