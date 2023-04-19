Rita Ora Announces First Album In 5 Years: 'It's Like My Diary'

Rita Ora will be releasing new music very soon! On Wednesday, April 19th, the singer took to Instagram to announce the follow-up to her sophomore album Phoenix. The album titled YOU & I will be Ora's third album and drops on July 14th. Along with the album announcement came the release of a collaboration between her and Fat Boy Slim called "Praising You."

Ora also shared some insight on her upcoming album which will be her first full-length release since 2018. "This album really means a lot to me - it’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today ❤️," she wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the new era, RO3 is coming 🔓 Enjoy my love story to you!"