Rita Ora Announces First Album In 5 Years: 'It's Like My Diary'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 19, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora will be releasing new music very soon! On Wednesday, April 19th, the singer took to Instagram to announce the follow-up to her sophomore album Phoenix. The album titled YOU & I will be Ora's third album and drops on July 14th. Along with the album announcement came the release of a collaboration between her and Fat Boy Slim called "Praising You."

Ora also shared some insight on her upcoming album which will be her first full-length release since 2018. "This album really means a lot to me - it’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today ❤️," she wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the new era, RO3 is coming 🔓 Enjoy my love story to you!"

In other news, Ora confirmed early this year that she was officially off the market and had secretly married director/actor Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ora showed off her wedding ring for the first time. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship…Look here it is," she told Fallon.

Ora went on to discuss her relationship with Waititi and revealed that she had to help him with the ring. "You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," she said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

