Two High School Cheerleaders Shot After One Mistakenly Got Into Wrong Car

Two high school cheerleaders from Texas were shot following an altercation with a man in an H-E-B parking lot just after midnight on Tuesday (April 18).

The Elgin Police Department said the two girls left their cars in the parking lot so they could carpool to a cheerleading competition. When they returned, Heather Roth got out of her friend's car and went to get into her own vehicle.

She inadvertently went to the wrong car, and when she opened the door, she saw a man sitting in the passenger's seat. Roth, thinking that man had broken into her car, rushed back to her friend's vehicle.

The man, later identified as 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., then got out of the vehicle and approached the two girls. They tried to apologize and explain what happened, but Rodriguez pulled out a gun and opened fire as they sped away.

Roth's friend, Payton Washington, was shot in the leg and back and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Roth suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.