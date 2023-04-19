Several Japanese dishes have made a splash in America, but none has had an impact like sushi. Freshly-sliced raw fish attracts all kinds of people, from seafood lovers to those wanting a simple meal. Luckily, there's no shortage of restaurants serving up this classic, from fine-dining establishments to more laid-back shops sticking to the basics.

That's why Mashed released a list of restaurants serving up the "absolute best" sushi in the United States. According to the website, a 119-year-old Seattle restaurant got the spotlight: Maneki! Here's why it was chosen:

"For over 100 years, Maneki has specialized in serving that fundamental local foodstuff in the purest way possible. The owners of Maneki reckons that its long history means that it was the first sushi house in all of Seattle. In fact, it is one of the oldest Japanese restaurants in all of the country. Only one of us was there, so there's no room to argue. This may not be the most inventive or boundary-pushing sushi you've ever had, but it is an original. That's not something easily replicated. The expansive menu covers all the sushi basics a hungry eater wants, and plenty they never knew they needed. Bring your family, because Maneki specializes in large, shared-style plates and a homey, casual atmosphere."