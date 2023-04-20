19-Year-Old 'Disappears Into Fog' On Extremely Crowded California Bridge

On October 2, 2020 19-year-old Sydney West disappeared into thick fog on the Golden Gate Bridge and remains missing to this day. The North Carolina native was staying with family friends in San Francisco with plans to study at the University of California, Berkeley in the coming months. She struggled with depression that became more severe during times of COVID19 quarantine. Private Investigator Scott Dudek told Fox News Digital that something about the recently obtained video footage of West disappearing into the fog just didn't add up.

"First off, it was 6:45, roughly, in the morning. Extremely crowded. It was foggy, but she kind of disappears into the fog. You would think if somebody went and crawled up on the rails with all those people and bike riders, somebody would have either called, which, that never happened, or somebody would have tried to talk to her and try to come forward with all that publicity, and that never happened."

Despite mental health disorders, West's father told New York Post that he finds it "hard to believe" that his daughter disappeared voluntarily.

“But … her being my daughter and knowing how she feels about her sister and about her family and all of the things that she was looking forward to and … all the things that she would get to experience … I just find it [hard to believe] she would just leave all of that.”

Sydney's family set up a website with more information regarding her appearance, and issued a $25,000 reward for anyone that can provide information on her current whereabouts.