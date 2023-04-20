2 Dead In Possible Oklahoma Tornado
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2023
Two people were killed after a possible tornado struck Oklahoma Wednesday (April 19) night, the McClain County Sheriff's Office confirmed in an update shared on Facebook.
Officials said crews responded to reports of injuries to local residents, as well as incidents in which people were trapped inside their shelters. The town of Cole was advised to shelter immediately Wednesday night as the McClain County Emergency Management Agency announced that a dangerous tornado was over the town at the time.
"Based on the damage and reports we're getting back, as significant as it is, reasonably there could be more injuries or deaths that we don't know about at this time," McClain County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Gibbons told reporters, confirming one death at the time, via NBC News.
Intense large #tornado Cole, Oklahoma. Deployed subsonic sensor for infrasound. 4 homes damaged pic.twitter.com/bMwjuMVChM— Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 20, 2023
Helicopter footage captured by KFOR showed damage to numerous homes in Cole and Scissortail Silos Event Center, a wedding venue, was destroyed. Significant damage was reported throughout the town as trees and power lines were down, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster.
“We’re having to park and walk miles to get into a lot of these places, and so it will take us time to search that,” Foster said via NBC News. “We do know that there are injuries. We do know that there is significant damage to properties.”
The University of Oklahoma also warned students to seek immediate shelter and avoid windows before the threat of tornadoes had passed in Norman Wednesday night.