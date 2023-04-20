2 Dead In Possible Oklahoma Tornado

Two people were killed after a possible tornado struck Oklahoma Wednesday (April 19) night, the McClain County Sheriff's Office confirmed in an update shared on Facebook.

Officials said crews responded to reports of injuries to local residents, as well as incidents in which people were trapped inside their shelters. The town of Cole was advised to shelter immediately Wednesday night as the McClain County Emergency Management Agency announced that a dangerous tornado was over the town at the time.

"Based on the damage and reports we're getting back, as significant as it is, reasonably there could be more injuries or deaths that we don't know about at this time," McClain County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Gibbons told reporters, confirming one death at the time, via NBC News.