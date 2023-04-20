8 Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Educated' Cities In The U.S.

Not only is Ohio home to some top-notch schools and universities, as well as two of the best big college towns, but the Buckeye State also has some of the "most educated" cities in the U.S.

WalletHub analyzed 150 of the most populated metropolitan areas of the country to determine which cities are the most (and least) educated, and eight in Ohio made the cut. According to the site:

"Not all highly educated people will flock to the same areas, though. Some may prefer to have many people with similar education levels around them for socializing and career connections. Others may want to be a big fish in a little pond. Not every city will provide the same quality of life to those with higher education, either. In addition, the most educated cities could shift in the near future because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on schooling. During the pandemic, standardized test scores experienced sizeable drops, and score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty districts increased."

So which Ohio cities are among the most educated in the country?

No. 46: Columbus

No. 56: Cincinnati

No. 71: Datyon-Kettering

No. 77: Akron

No. 86: Cleveland-Elyria

No. 103: Toledo

No. 128: Canton-Massillon

No. 134: Youngstown-Warren-Boardman

Not only is the Columbus metro area the most educated region in Ohio, it ranks No. 46 overall compared with other populous cities in the country.

These are the 10 most educated cities in America:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Washington D.C.-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia/Maryland/West Virginia Madison, Wisconsin San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Raleigh-Carey, North Carolina Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated metro areas of the U.S. using two factors: Educational Attainment and Quality of Education & Attainment Gap. These factors were then evaluated using 11 relevant metrics, including: share of adults aged 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher, quality of public system, average quality of universities, number of summer learning opportunities per capita, racial education gap, gender education gap and education equality index score, among others.

Check out WalletHub's full report to see more of the most educated cities in the country.