Alicia Keys' 'Keys To The Summer Tour' Will Be A 360-Degree Experience

“The ‘Keys To The Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” Keys said in a press release. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical, and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses!”



“This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen!" she continued. "I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!"



Alicia Keys has delivered a slew of new music over the past few years so she'll have plenty of hits to perform on the road. She dropped her KEYS II album last year which is the deluxe edition of her 2021 double-disc LP KEYS. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available now with general sales beginning on Friday, April 21. Check out the full list of dates below to see when Alicia Keys will be in your city.



Alicia Keys' "Keys To The Summer Tour" Dates



June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum