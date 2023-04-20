Alicia Keys' 'Keys To The Summer Tour' Will Be A 360-Degree Experience
By Tony M. Centeno
April 20, 2023
Alicia Keys is ready to hit the road once again, but this time she's got something special up her sleeve.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Grammy award-winning singer posted the dates for her upcoming "Keys To The Summer Tour." The tour will begin in Fort Lauderdale on June 28 and will hit up other major cities in the U.S. like Atlanta, Memphis, Boston and New Orleans before she wrap up in Los Angeles in August. Her upcoming string of shows is set to feature a rare 360-degree experience, which is a set-up Keys has never done before.
“The ‘Keys To The Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” Keys said in a press release. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical, and will light up your body, soul, and all of your senses!”
“This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen!" she continued. "I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!"
Alicia Keys has delivered a slew of new music over the past few years so she'll have plenty of hits to perform on the road. She dropped her KEYS II album last year which is the deluxe edition of her 2021 double-disc LP KEYS. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available now with general sales beginning on Friday, April 21. Check out the full list of dates below to see when Alicia Keys will be in your city.
Alicia Keys' "Keys To The Summer Tour" Dates
June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum
July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
July 18 Chicago, IL United Center
July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena
July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena
July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum