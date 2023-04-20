Americans Are Spending More Money On Marijuana Than Chocolate

By Bill Galluccio

April 20, 2023

woman hand holding a chocolate piece from various type in box for valentine's day
Photo: Getty Images

The market for marijuana continues to grow as more and more Americans are buying legal weed. According to a report by Business Insider, the amount of money Americans spent on legal marijuana surpassed the amount that they spent on chocolate.

In 2022, Americans shelled out an estimated $30 billion on marijuana products. That is $10 billion more than the $20 billion that consumers spent on chocolate last year.

Marijuana is currently legal for recreational use in 21 states and legal for medicinal use in an additional 17 states. Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level and is classified as a Schedule I drug.

According to a report by MJBizDaily, marijuana spending is estimated to top $56 billion by 2028. In addition to direct sales, the report estimates that marijuana spending will provide over $170 billion in additional economic impact.

"In this case, for every $10 consumers and patients spend at marijuana retailers or dispensaries, an additional $18 will be injected into the economy, much of it at the local level," MJBizDaily said.

The report also points out that the taxes levied on marijuana products and businesses provide a direct benefit to local municipalities.

"Marijuana businesses, consumers, and patients pay hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local taxes that are used to fund government activities at those levels, including schools and roads," the report says.

