The film is part of the festival's “Expressions of Black Freedom” program, sponsored by Indeed. It will arrive shortly after the 35th anniversary of Markie's debut album Goin' Off. The iconic artist and "human beatbox" passed away in 2021 following complications with type 2 diabetes. He was 57.



In addition to Jenkins' film about Biz, other documentaries about artists like Alicia Keys and Tierra Whack. Keys' film Uncharted follows filmmaker Beth Aala as she documents the Grammy award-winning singer's recent "She Is The Music" songwriting camp for Black and Brown girls who want to break into the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, director Chris Moukarbel follows the life and times of Whack in his "mock-umentary" about the rapper called Cypher.



As if that's not enough, Tribeca will also debut a slew of TV series including A&E’s "Exposing Parchman," which is JAY-Z and Yo Gotti's in-depth investigation into Parchman prison in Mississippi. While the prison recently made attempts to clean up its act, the docuseries will detail the efforts that were made to reform the state's correctional system. Paramount+’s "De La Calle," a docu-series about the Latin diaspora featuring Fat Joe and Juelz Santana, will also make its grand debut.



The Tribeca Film Festival is happening from June 7 to June 18 in New York City.