Body Of Missing U.S. Sailor Pulled From Lake Michigan

By Bill Galluccio

April 20, 2023

Seamus Gray
Photo: Waukegan Police Deptartment

Authorities have identified the remains pulled from Lake Michigan as missing sailor Seamus Gray. The 21-year-old was last seen on March 18, leaving a bar in Waukegan. He tried to go back later in the night, but managers told police that he was drunk and was asked to leave the establishment.

Surveillance video showed an altercation between Gray and a group of people, which appeared to show him on the ground. He was last seen walking alone on the street around 1:40 a.m.

His body was found in Waukegan Harbor by a pair of ComEd utility workers. They saw the body floating in the water and contacted the police, who managed to bring the body to shore.

Police said that the body was wearing the same clothes that Gray was seen wearing before he disappeared.

The Waukegan police, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Lake County Coroner's Office are all investigating Gray's death.

Officials said an autopsy is scheduled to determine how Gray died.

