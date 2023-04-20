Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

April 20, 2023

The Roundabout Gala 2023
Photo: Getty Images

The charges against Alec Baldwin stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust have been dropped.

In January, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins' death. Baldwin was rehearsing a scene inside of a church that involved him drawing a revolver from his jacket. As he was rehearsing the scene, the gun discharged, and Hutchins was fatally wounded. The film's director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Baldwin said that he was told the gun was not loaded with live ammunition before the scene and pleaded not guilty

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez Reed was in charge of handling firearms on the set. According to Deadlineprosecutors are still planning to proceed with the case against her.

The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office has not commented on the status of either case.

Baldwin is still facing several civil lawsuits over the on-set shooting.

The announcement that the charges were dropped comes as the film is preparing to resume production this week.

