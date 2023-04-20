DaBaby Down To Reunite With Megan Thee Stallion Despite Ties To Tory Lanez

DaBaby and Meg had a good professional relationship following the success of songs like "Cry Baby" and their collaboration with DJ Khaled "I DID IT" featuring Post Malone and Lil Baby. However, once Meg and Tory Lanez got into their legal beef following the shooting on July 2020, DaBaby wasn't willing to pick sides. He brought out Tory Lanez at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021 right after Meg had wrapped up her set, which led to a violation of the terms of the court-ordered restraining order against Lanez.



A year later, DaBaby claimed he and Meg slept together on his track "BOOGEYMAN." He even had an actress portray her in his music video for the song. During the interview, he said he hasn't talked to Lanez since the "Say It" singer was found guilty of shooting Meg, but he said he's still cool with him.



"It's hard to speak to him, you know what I'm saying?" DaBaby said, "cooler than a fan baby. I'm cool with everybody man. Spread love baby. Spread joy baby."



Before he left, he promised new music at the end of April. So far, Megan Thee Stallion has not responded to DaBaby's comments.

