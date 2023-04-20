Decision Made On Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard's Future With Team
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2023
The Washington Wizards fired president of basketball operations and general manager Tommy Sheppard, team owner Ted Leonsis announced in a statement shared by Hall of Fame basketball journalist David Aldridge on Wednesday (April 20).
Sheppard was initially hired by the organization in 2003 as vice-president of basketball operations under his predecessor, Ernie Grunfeld, whom he replaced in 2019. The Wizards had missed the playoffs during three of the past four seasons, which included each of the last two seasons.
"Tommy Sheppard was relieved from his duties as General Manager and President of the Washington Wizards," Leonsis said. "Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and fans.
"A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization.
"I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
Statement from Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental Sports: pic.twitter.com/VRPbWpskXZ— David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 19, 2023
The Wizards reportedly plan to retain head coach Wes Unseld Jr., the son of late Wizards Hall of Fame center Wes Unseld, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wes Unseld Jr., will return for his third season as coach and sources say that he continues to have a strong advocate with owner Ted Leonsis. The Wizards search for a new President and GM will commence as the only active search in the marketplace.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2023
"Wes Unseld Jr., will return for his third season as coach and sources say that he continues to have a strong advocate with owner Ted Leonsis. The Wizards search for a new President and GM will commence as the only active search in the marketplace," Wojnarowski tweeted.