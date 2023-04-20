Decision Made On Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard's Future With Team

The Washington Wizards fired president of basketball operations and general manager Tommy Sheppard, team owner Ted Leonsis announced in a statement shared by Hall of Fame basketball journalist David Aldridge on Wednesday (April 20).

Sheppard was initially hired by the organization in 2003 as vice-president of basketball operations under his predecessor, Ernie Grunfeld, whom he replaced in 2019. The Wizards had missed the playoffs during three of the past four seasons, which included each of the last two seasons.

"Tommy Sheppard was relieved from his duties as General Manager and President of the Washington Wizards," Leonsis said. "Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and fans.

"A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization.

"I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors."