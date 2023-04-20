E-40 Drops New Song After Front Row Controversy At Sacramento Kings Game

According to a source, the video was shot months before he ran into some trouble with Golden 1's security during Game 1 of the Warriors-Kings first-round series of the NBA Playoffs. Last weekend, the seasoned rapper was booted from his front row seat after he got into a dispute with a woman who allegedly heckled the rapper throughout the entire game. E-40 claimed "racial bias" played a role in his ejection because the woman who reportedly started their dispute was not kicked out of the game.



Following an investigation into the incident, both E-40 and the Kings mutually agreed that the entire situation was due to an "unfortunate misunderstanding." You can read their joint statement they released earlier this week, and watch the entire "Front Row 40" music video below.

