E-40 Drops New Song After Front Row Controversy At Sacramento Kings Game
By Tony M. Centeno
April 20, 2023
E-40 just dropped a new song ahead of his return to the Golden 1 Arena following his "misunderstanding" that occurred last week.
On Thursday, April 20, the Bay Area legend, born Earl Stevens, released his new song and video for "Front Row 40." In the Jae Synth-directed visuals for the hyphy banger, E-40 crowns himself as "Front Row Earl" while he provides proof that he belongs in front row of all major sporting events. The video features past footage of Stevens enjoying baseball and basketball games in between newer video of him and his wife, Tracey, seated in front row where the kings play.
According to a source, the video was shot months before he ran into some trouble with Golden 1's security during Game 1 of the Warriors-Kings first-round series of the NBA Playoffs. Last weekend, the seasoned rapper was booted from his front row seat after he got into a dispute with a woman who allegedly heckled the rapper throughout the entire game. E-40 claimed "racial bias" played a role in his ejection because the woman who reportedly started their dispute was not kicked out of the game.
Following an investigation into the incident, both E-40 and the Kings mutually agreed that the entire situation was due to an "unfortunate misunderstanding." You can read their joint statement they released earlier this week, and watch the entire "Front Row 40" music video below.
After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night.
Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl “E-40” Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.
The Kings will continue to equitably enforce the NBA Fan Code of Conduct to ensure guests can comfortably enjoy games free of disrespectful heckling and other disruptive conduct. The organization has been a longtime leader in promoting social justice and racial equality with a track record of measurable results and community impacts.
Mr. Stevens has previously attended games at Golden 1 Center without incident, and the Kings look forward to welcoming him back to our arena in the future.