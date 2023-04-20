Florida Angers Residents After Early Morning Test Alert Wakes Them Up

Residents of Florida gave the state a piece of their mind on social media after an emergency test alert jolted them awake Thursday morning (April 20). The Florida Division of Emergency Management apologized to citizens on Twitter after sending out a blaring alarm around 4:45 a.m. EST.

"We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal," officials tweeted with a sweating emoji. "@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping."

They continued their statement in a follow-up tweet, saying, "We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night.