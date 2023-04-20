Florida Angers Residents After Early Morning Test Alert Wakes Them Up
By Zuri Anderson
April 20, 2023
Residents of Florida gave the state a piece of their mind on social media after an emergency test alert jolted them awake Thursday morning (April 20). The Florida Division of Emergency Management apologized to citizens on Twitter after sending out a blaring alarm around 4:45 a.m. EST.
"We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal," officials tweeted with a sweating emoji. "@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping."
They continued their statement in a follow-up tweet, saying, "We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night.
That wasn't enough to quell the anger of Floridians, some of which claimed they got the loud alert at 3:45 a.m. because they live in the Central Time Zone. While several people complained about not going back to sleep and officials making light of the situation, others warn this could make people turn off emergency notifications or spark other dangerous situations.
"Unacceptable, this alert has significantly reduced the number of people who subscribe to alerts, people around Florida are disabling them," one Twitter user wrote.
Another said, "While the apology is appreciated, this erroneous alert likely caused: 1) An increase in heart attacks this morning 2) An increase in auto crashes due to tired drivers 3) Permanently less effective emergency notifications due to people muting them. Deadly mistake…"
Other Twitter users were sending memes about the situation early in the morning, either mocking officials or expressing their displeasure. Some even cracked jokes about the state paying for everyone's coffee today.
