Florida Man Now A Multimillionaire After Winning Top Prize In Lottery Game

A Florida man is taking home millions of dollars after he scored the top prize in a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, 31-year-old Corday Hamilton, of Bradenton, won the top prize of $5 million from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Officials said Hamilton claimed his winnings at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket from Publix, located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota. The retailer will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

GOLD RUSH UNLIMITED is a $20 game featuring 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.65.

Fortune has been shining down on plenty of Floridians this year, and some of them have some fascinating stories. One man had someone cut him in line waiting for a lottery ticket, and that moment led him to win a $1 million-winning scratcher Then, there was a Facebook group that chipped in and won a huge lottery prize.

One of the most heartwarming stories was about a Florida mother who spent her life savings helping her daughter beat cancer. Days later, she became a lottery winner.