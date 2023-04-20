Florida Man Now A Multimillionaire After Winning Top Prize In Lottery Game

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man is taking home millions of dollars after he scored the top prize in a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, 31-year-old Corday Hamilton, of Bradenton, won the top prize of $5 million from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

Officials said Hamilton claimed his winnings at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket from Publix, located at 501 North Beneva Road in Sarasota. The retailer will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

GOLD RUSH UNLIMITED is a $20 game featuring 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.65.

Fortune has been shining down on plenty of Floridians this year, and some of them have some fascinating stories. One man had someone cut him in line waiting for a lottery ticket, and that moment led him to win a $1 million-winning scratcher Then, there was a Facebook group that chipped in and won a huge lottery prize.

One of the most heartwarming stories was about a Florida mother who spent her life savings helping her daughter beat cancer. Days later, she became a lottery winner.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.