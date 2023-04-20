Hailey Bieber Says She's Faced Her 'Saddest, Hardest Moments' In 2023

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her rough year so far. In an Instagram Story on Wednesday night (April 19th), Beiber revealed that she's had "some of the saddest, hardest moments" of her adult life since the start of 2023.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time," she wrote per Page Six. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least." She continued, "And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone.

While we don't know what's going on in Hailey's private life, her publicized personal life has been consumed by an almost-fabricated (sorry, that's my opinion) feud with Selena Gomez that led Hailey to receive a lot of hate online and in person. After fans online called out Hailey and her friends for bullying Selena and resurfaced an old video of her shading Selena's BFF Taylor Swift, Hailey got some serious flack. So much so, that she reached out to Selena.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena told fans on Instagram in March. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

Hailey ended her post on an encouraging note. "That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together."