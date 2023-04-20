Jonas Brothers Reveal Location Of Secret Texas Show

By Dani Medina

April 20, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers announced they would perform a series of secret shows across the U.S. Now, we have a few more details about where those shows will be.

The three shows were announced in Los Angeles (April 25), Dallas/Fort Worth (April 26) and Baltimore (April 28). At the time of the announcement, the "Waffle House" singers only revealed the dates, what city the shows would be held and when tickets were on sale.

It was revealed that the Jonas Brothers will perform at Fort Worth's Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall on April 26. You can register now through Thursday for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Presale, which does not guarantee a ticket. Tickets will then go on sale to the public on Friday (April 21).

Here's some more information about Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Presale:

Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist. Receiving a code doesn’t guarantee tickets. During the Verified Fan Onsale tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren’t selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist. Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.
